Amr Moussa: Countries of Global South shaping their own security positions

    • 12 March, 2026
    • 14:18
    Amr Moussa, former Secretary-General of the Arab League (2001–2011) and former Foreign Minister of Egypt (1991–2001), said that countries of the Global South are increasingly beginning to shape and define their own positions, including on global security issues.

    According to Report, Moussa said at the XIII Global Baku Forum in Baku that in the 20th century the concept of global security was largely shaped and defined by major powers and superpowers, which set the parameters and interpretation of the term and presented their vision to the rest of the world.

    "The international system is undergoing changes, and the divide between the Global North and the Global South is becoming increasingly visible. Under these conditions, the very concept of global security needs to be reconsidered in light of the realities of the 21st century," he said.

    According to Moussa, countries of the Global South are increasingly seeking to participate in shaping the international agenda and defining approaches to key issues of global politics, including security.

    Amr Musa: Qlobal Cənub ölkələri təhlükəsizliklə bağlı öz mövqelərini formalaşdırır
    Амр Муса: Страны Глобального Юга формируют свои позиции по безопасности

