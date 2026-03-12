Azerbaijan may criminalize AI-generated voice and image manipulation

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis is considering amendments that would introduce criminal liability for creating and distributing materials generated with artificial intelligence without a person"s consent.

According to Report, the proposed changes concern the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code and were discussed at a joint meeting of the parliament's committees on legal policy and state building and on human rights.

Under the draft legislation, the use of a person's image or voice without their consent to create AI-generated photos, videos, or audio that do not correspond to reality and their distribution in media or on the internet-would be punishable by a fine of 3,000 to 7,000 manats, community service of up to 480 hours, restriction of liberty, or imprisonment for up to three years.

If such acts are committed by a group of individuals, by prior conspiracy, or against two or more people with the aim of damaging a person's honor, dignity, or reputation, including actions targeting the individual or their close relatives due to the victim's official duties or public activities, the penalty would range from three to five years in prison.

The proposal also introduces stricter punishment for the creation and distribution of pornographic or sexualized materials generated with AI without a person's consent, carrying prison sentences of three to seven years.

Additionally, photo, video, or audio materials produced using AI would be required to include a clear and visible label indicating that they were created with artificial intelligence when publicly distributed.