Like other countries, Iran's territorial integrity must be respected and protected, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told journalists, Report informs via Tasnim.

"Nobody wants chaos in Iran, and in the current situation, the further spread of war must not be allowed," he said.

Germany's foreign minister is on a visit to Türkiye and has been received by the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Tensions in the Middle East were reportedly discussed during the conversation.