US energy chief Chris Wright says sanctions on Russian oil unlikely to be lifted

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that sanctions imposed by the United States on Russian oil are unlikely to be lifted.

Speaking to CNN, Wright noted that the current fuel crisis should be seen as a short-term sacrifice aimed at achieving a long-term goal. He explained that overcoming temporary difficulties was sometimes necessary in order to resolve deeper and more lasting problems.

According to the energy secretary, Washington is currently focused primarily on the ongoing military situation and on addressing the broader challenges related to it.

Wright also expressed skepticism about Iran's claim that global oil prices could soon reach $200 per barrel due to the US military operation and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He suggested that such predictions appeared unlikely under current circumstances.