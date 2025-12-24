Baku hosting 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures

The 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures has kicked off in Baku.

According to Report, the event is attended by representatives of relevant state institutions and religious leaders, teachers from religious educational institutions, theologians and experts, as well as senior officials from the competent state bodies in the religious field of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Dedicated to the theme of Constitutional Principles of State–Religion Relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and Freedom of Conscience, the forum aims to promote fundamental constitutional values such as secularism and freedom of conscience within the framework of the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty. Discussions will focus on the rights and responsibilities of religious leaders, their professional development, the legal and cultural aspects of state–religion relations, and the strengthening of a multicultural and tolerant environment.

Panel discussions will be held on topics including System of Multicultural Values: Legal and Cultural Aspects of State–Religion Relations, Strategies for Religious Education and Enlightenment in the Digital Information Environment, Youth Education under Global Influences: Modern Methods and Innovative Approaches, and The Role of Religious Communities in Womenəs Social and Moral Development.