Azerbaijani delegation discussing interreligious dialogue in Türkiye

A delegation from Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, led by Deputy Chairman Gunduz Ismayilov, has been visiting Türkiye since December 25, according to Report.

During the visit, which will conclude on December 27, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Igdir Province Governor Ercan Turan and Mufti Zahit Demirel.

During the meetings, the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, thanks to the forward-looking policies of the two heads of state, was emphasized.

Azerbaijan's significant attention to intercultural and interreligious dialogue and cooperation was noted, and the importance of preserving the ideas of multiculturalism as a common heritage of the world and humanity was emphasized.

A number of official meetings are planned for the delegation in the city of Kars as part of the visit.

The delegation includes Agil Shirinov, Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, which is under the jurisdiction of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, and Vusal Goyushov, Executive Director of the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.