Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Azerbaijan Mediation Council rejects projects on interfaith conflict resolution

    Religion
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 16:28
    Azerbaijan Mediation Council rejects projects on interfaith conflict resolution

    International organizations have proposed projects to Azerbaijan's Mediation Council related to religious denominations and the resolution of interfaith conflicts, but such initiatives were not accepted, said Nadir Adilov, Chairman of the Mediation Council's Board, Report informs.

    Speaking at a panel discussion titled "Educating youth amid global influences: Modern methods and innovative approaches" during the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures, Adilov noted that mediation has many forms, including family, community-level, social, and work with vulnerable groups.

    He explained that projects focused on resolving interfaith or interdenominational conflicts were rejected because such problems do not exist in Azerbaijan. According to Adilov, major international organizations and monitoring mechanisms also confirm the absence of real conflicts in this area.

    "They openly state that creating artificial problems would be inappropriate and could even lead to dangerous consequences," he said.

    Adilov emphasized that relations among religious communities and clergy in Azerbaijan are successfully regulated through dialogue. He added that this can be clearly observed during religious events, on social media, and on state television, where religious topics are discussed and explained in a healthy and constructive manner.

    Azerbaijan Mediation Council international organizations Nadir Adilov religious denominations 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures
    Mediasiya Şurası dinlərarası münaqişələrin həlli ilə bağlı təklif edilən layihələri qəbul etməyib
    Надир Адилов: В Азербайджане отсутствуют межрелигиозные конфликты

    Latest News

    17:00
    Photo

    Role of religious communities in women's development discussed in Baku

    Religion
    16:51
    Video

    Three Saudi nationals jailed for filming inappropriate video at Martyrs' Alley in Baku

    Incident
    16:37
    Video

    CВС TV channel produces documentary dedicated to AZAL plane tragedy

    Media
    16:30

    Tottenham and Chelsea eye Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

    Football
    16:28

    Azerbaijan Mediation Council rejects projects on interfaith conflict resolution

    Religion
    16:26

    Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    Foreign policy
    16:04

    President of Israel congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    16:03

    Athletic Bilbao fined over fan misconduct in match against Qarabag

    Football
    15:58

    Hijran Huseynova: Development of family values ​​should be encouraged

    Religion
    All News Feed