Azerbaijan Mediation Council rejects projects on interfaith conflict resolution

International organizations have proposed projects to Azerbaijan's Mediation Council related to religious denominations and the resolution of interfaith conflicts, but such initiatives were not accepted, said Nadir Adilov, Chairman of the Mediation Council's Board, Report informs.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled "Educating youth amid global influences: Modern methods and innovative approaches" during the 2nd Forum of Religious Figures, Adilov noted that mediation has many forms, including family, community-level, social, and work with vulnerable groups.

He explained that projects focused on resolving interfaith or interdenominational conflicts were rejected because such problems do not exist in Azerbaijan. According to Adilov, major international organizations and monitoring mechanisms also confirm the absence of real conflicts in this area.

"They openly state that creating artificial problems would be inappropriate and could even lead to dangerous consequences," he said.

Adilov emphasized that relations among religious communities and clergy in Azerbaijan are successfully regulated through dialogue. He added that this can be clearly observed during religious events, on social media, and on state television, where religious topics are discussed and explained in a healthy and constructive manner.