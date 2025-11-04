Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Zhanna Andreasyan: Azerbaijani language taught in 3 schools in Armenia

    Region
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 15:25
    Zhanna Andreasyan: Azerbaijani language taught in 3 schools in Armenia

    The Azerbaijani language is currently taught in three schools in Armenia, said Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia, Zhanna Andreasyan, Report informs referring to Sputnik Armenia.

    According to her, the study of the Azerbaijani language in Armenia is part of the government's program to encourage the dissemination of knowledge of regional languages.

    The minister noted that approximately 400 schools in Armenia have expressed a desire to offer instruction in a regional language: "Most schools have chosen Turkish. However, the ministry is facing a severe shortage of qualified specialists [in teaching Turkish]."

    Armenia Azerbaijan education
    Janna Andreasyan: Azərbaycan dili Ermənistanın 3 məktəbində tədris olunur
    Жанна Андреасян: Азербайджанский язык преподается в 3-х школах Армении

    Latest News

    15:25

    Zhanna Andreasyan: Azerbaijani language taught in 3 schools in Armenia

    Region
    15:23

    Jabbarov: Non-oil private sector wage fund to hit AZN10.6B by end of 2025

    Finance
    15:16

    Iranian envoy: Masoud Pezeshkian's visits to Azerbaijan strengthened bilateral ties

    Foreign policy
    14:54

    Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude averaged over $72/bbl in Jan–Sep, minister says

    Finance
    14:46

    Iranian envoy: Azerbaijan's victory opened new opportunities for bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:46

    Azerbaijan boasts 300 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    14:38
    Photo

    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Algeria commence talks

    Foreign policy
    14:34

    AnewZ celebrates first anniversary

    Media
    14:30

    Azerbaijan's GDP to grow an average of 3.5% annually through 2029, minister says

    Finance
    All News Feed