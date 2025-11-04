Zhanna Andreasyan: Azerbaijani language taught in 3 schools in Armenia
Region
- 04 November, 2025
- 15:25
The Azerbaijani language is currently taught in three schools in Armenia, said Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia, Zhanna Andreasyan, Report informs referring to Sputnik Armenia.
According to her, the study of the Azerbaijani language in Armenia is part of the government's program to encourage the dissemination of knowledge of regional languages.
The minister noted that approximately 400 schools in Armenia have expressed a desire to offer instruction in a regional language: "Most schools have chosen Turkish. However, the ministry is facing a severe shortage of qualified specialists [in teaching Turkish]."
