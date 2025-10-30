Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Zelenskyy and Fajon discuss PURL program

    Region
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 20:28
    Zelenskyy and Fajon discuss PURL program

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon the PURL program (Priority Ukrainian Requirements List) and SAFE (new EU financial initiative), Report informs.

    Following the meeting, Zelenskyy wrote on X:

    "I met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, who began her visit to Ukraine in our regions and is concluding it today in the capital. Such support is very important, and we deeply appreciate it – especially when it concerns regions where life remains difficult and full of challenges during the war.

    We discussed the PURL initiative and Slovenia's accession to it, the SAFE mechanism, diplomatic efforts to achieve a genuine peace, work on returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, and the importance of opening negotiating clusters for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

    I thank Slovenia for all its support and for the projects it has backed and participated in – especially humanitarian ones. We also value all the military assistance. It is important for our people."

