AK Party spokesperson: Türkiye doesn't wish for chaos in Iran

    • 12 January, 2026
    • 19:45
    Türkiye never wants chaos in its neighbor Iran, Omer Celik, Spokesperson of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Report informs.

    Celik noted that the problems in Iran should be resolved through domestic reforms, not foreign intervention.

    Türkiyənin hakim partiyası: İranda xaosun yaranmasını əsla arzulamırıq
    Омер Челик: Турция не желает хаоса в соседнем Иране

