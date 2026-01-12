AK Party spokesperson: Türkiye doesn't wish for chaos in Iran
Region
- 12 January, 2026
- 19:45
Türkiye never wants chaos in its neighbor Iran, Omer Celik, Spokesperson of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Report informs.
Celik noted that the problems in Iran should be resolved through domestic reforms, not foreign intervention.
