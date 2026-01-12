Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Armenia delivers protest note to Russia over Solovyov remarks

    Russia's Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, was summoned to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and handed a protest note regarding remarks made by Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    "The ambassador was presented with a letter of protest expressing deep concern over remarks aired on a state television program.

    These statements represent an unacceptable interference in the sovereignty of Armenia, a manifestation of hostility, and a gross violation of the fundamental principles of friendly relations between Armenia and Russia," Armenian MFA spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in her statement.

    Ermənistan Solovyova görə Rusiyaya nota verib
    Армения вручила России ноту протеста из-за заявлений Соловьева

