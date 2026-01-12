Armenia delivers protest note to Russia over Solovyov remarks
- 12 January, 2026
- 19:27
Russia's Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, was summoned to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and handed a protest note regarding remarks made by Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
"The ambassador was presented with a letter of protest expressing deep concern over remarks aired on a state television program.
These statements represent an unacceptable interference in the sovereignty of Armenia, a manifestation of hostility, and a gross violation of the fundamental principles of friendly relations between Armenia and Russia," Armenian MFA spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in her statement.
