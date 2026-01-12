15-year-old world champion killed in Tajikistan
Individual sports
- 12 January, 2026
- 17:54
In Tajikistan, 15-year-old Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Muhammadali Sadulloev was killed following a conflict with his peers, according to Tajikistan's MMA Federation, Report informs.
The incident occurred overnight from January 11 to 12 in one of the internet cafés in Kulob city. During the conflict, Sadulloev was stabbed in the chest. Two other people were injured and hospitalized.
Law enforcement authorities have detained two suspects, and an investigation is underway.
Sadulloev won the youth world championship in MMA in 2024 and also claimed the title of Tajikistan champion in 2025.
