Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    15-year-old world champion killed in Tajikistan

    Individual sports
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 17:54
    15-year-old world champion killed in Tajikistan

    In Tajikistan, 15-year-old Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Muhammadali Sadulloev was killed following a conflict with his peers, according to Tajikistan's MMA Federation, Report informs.

    The incident occurred overnight from January 11 to 12 in one of the internet cafés in Kulob city. During the conflict, Sadulloev was stabbed in the chest. Two other people were injured and hospitalized.

    Law enforcement authorities have detained two suspects, and an investigation is underway.

    Sadulloev won the youth world championship in MMA in 2024 and also claimed the title of Tajikistan champion in 2025.

    Tajikistan MMA Muhammadali Sadulloev
    Tacikistanda 15 yaşlı dünya çempionu öldürülüb

    Latest News

    18:16

    Ashgabat to host Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Foreign policy
    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US discuss cooperation in infrastructure and advanced technologies

    ICT
    17:54

    15-year-old world champion killed in Tajikistan

    Individual sports
    17:49

    Former Georgian PM jailed for 5 years in corruption case after guilty plea

    Region
    17:39

    France launches recruitment campaign for new voluntary military service

    Other countries
    17:31

    Kura–Baku main water pipeline to undergo major repairs

    Infrastructure
    17:16

    New wastewater treatment plant planned for Sumgayit in 2027–2029

    Infrastructure
    17:04

    Azerbaijan nominates its candidate for Vice-Presidency of IRENA's 17th Assembly

    Energy
    16:55

    Composition of Azerbaijan–Latvia Intergovernmental Commission changed

    Other
    All News Feed