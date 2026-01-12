Azerbaijan, US discuss cooperation in infrastructure and advanced technologies

Azerbaijan and the United States have held discussions on prospects for cooperation in railway infrastructure, telecommunications, space technologies, and the construction of data centers for artificial intelligence technologies, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Report.

The exchange of views took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov and a US delegation led by Carl Kress, Regional Director of the US Trade and Development Agency, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the deepening and increasingly substantive strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States.