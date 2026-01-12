Georgia expands education opportunities for Azerbaijanis

In 2026, 900,000 lari (approximately $334,000) has been allocated for Azerbaijani students in Georgia.

According to Report, statistics show that while previously 200 students studied in the Azerbaijani language, this year the number has doubled to 400.

Georgian Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Youth Zviad Gabisonia stated that under the new 3+1 education model, bachelor"s programs will last 3 years and master's programs 1 year.

"Students will deeply master their specialties within 3 years and then quickly begin building their careers. At the master"s level, they will be able to gain both education and work experience," he noted.

Gabisonia added that cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of education will include student and professor exchanges, sharing of academic experience, and conducting strategic research. These programs will be state-funded and initially cover two to four specialties.

Until now, Azerbaijani-language students could take exams in their native language, with the state fully covering their tuition fees. Under the new model, these opportunities will remain, while students will also attend additional courses to learn Georgian during one year.