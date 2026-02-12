Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Minister: Azerbaijan has competitive advantages in AI

    ICT
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 08:36
    Azerbaijan has competitive advantages in the field of artificial intelligence, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan "New Digital Architecture of Azerbaijan," chaired by President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    "What are these advantages? First and foremost, macroeconomic and political stability. This is one of the key factors for the construction of data centers. Another important aspect is the country's energy potential, created thanks to your special attention to this area, since the development of artificial intelligence today is directly linked to the availability of energy resources," he noted.

    According to the minister, another advantage Azerbaijan has is that, as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's foreign policy, political relations with both regional states and leading global powers in this area are at the highest level.

    "As you noted, this is clearly demonstrated by the interest of US companies in our country, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding we recently signed with the State of Israel, on the basis of which we have already begun work on the relevant agreement."

    Nabiyev also noted that another important aspect is the state's flexibility in decision-making.

    "Based on our contacts during our visit to the US, we concluded that building a data center there takes approximately two to three years. However, our country's inherent efficiency will allow us to build such data centers significantly faster. This is also a key factor in their creation. Along with all this, data availability remains a key factor. Its availability directly depends on how quickly we advance in digitalization and digital transformation. In this regard, we have already received your attention and the corresponding decision. I am confident that we will be able to complete this stage in a relatively short timeframe," he added.

