Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijan, Slovenia note increase in mutual trade volumes

    Foreign policy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 08:24
    Azerbaijan, Slovenia note increase in mutual trade volumes

    Azerbaijan and Slovenia have noted the growing dynamics of trade and cooperation in the energy sector, the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X, Report informs.

    "In a meeting with the members of the Azerbaijani-Slovenian parliamentary friendship group, Minister Tanja Fajon emphasized strong momentum in our economic relations, reflected in growing trade volumes and energy cooperation. She also welcomed the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry wrote.

    Azerbaijan Slovenia trade
    Azərbaycan və Sloveniya qarşılıqlı ticarət həcminin artımını qeyd ediblər
    Азербайджан и Словения отметили рост объемов взаимной торговли

    Latest News

    08:36

    Minister: Azerbaijan has competitive advantages in AI

    ICT
    08:24

    Azerbaijan, Slovenia note increase in mutual trade volumes

    Foreign policy
    08:14

    Oman conveyed US messages to Iran after first round of talks - Larijani

    Region
    08:05

    US moving additional forces toward Iran

    Other countries
    21:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister holds meetings at World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh

    Domestic policy
    21:24

    President: I hope that the project to lay a fiber-optic cable in the Caspian Sea will be completed this year

    ICT
    21:19

    Ilham Aliyev: Students of secondary schools should be provided with basic knowledge in digitalization

    Domestic policy
    21:14

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is working in strategic partnership format with world's leading powerhouses

    Foreign policy
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: Each state agency should designate a deputy for digitalization, AI, and cybersecurity

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed