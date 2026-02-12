Azerbaijan, Slovenia note increase in mutual trade volumes
Foreign policy
- 12 February, 2026
- 08:24
Azerbaijan and Slovenia have noted the growing dynamics of trade and cooperation in the energy sector, the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X, Report informs.
"In a meeting with the members of the Azerbaijani-Slovenian parliamentary friendship group, Minister Tanja Fajon emphasized strong momentum in our economic relations, reflected in growing trade volumes and energy cooperation. She also welcomed the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry wrote.
