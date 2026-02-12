Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign agreement to establish Shusha Park

    Infrastructure
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 09:59
    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign agreement to establish Shusha Park

    A new Shusha Park is set to be established in the Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo under a recently signed cooperation agreement, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

    According to the Committee, a delegation led by Chairman Anar Guliyev is currently on a working visit to Bulgaria. As part of the visit, an agreement on cooperation for the establishment and reconstruction of Shusha Park was signed between the Government of Azerbaijan, the Government of Bulgaria, and the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo.

    The document defines the legal framework for cooperation between the parties and regulates the implementation of the project related to the creation and redevelopment of the park.

