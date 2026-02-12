Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions

    Energy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 09:32
    Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions

    Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Thursday, as lingering concerns over geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran led traders to price in higher risk premiums, Report informs referring to trading data.

    Markets also analyzed some signs of strengthening in the US economy, although a sharp increase in US crude inventories limited any further gains.

    April Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to $69.64 per barrel, while WTI futures rose 0.4% to $64.74 per barrel.

    While Iran and the US reported some progress in weekend talks, no final agreement on Tehran's nuclear activities has been reached, keeping markets on edge.

    Other reports also indicated that Washington is considering seizing oil tankers carrying Iranian crude, while a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided no clear signals.

    Markets are concerned that any military escalation in the Middle East would disrupt production and supply in the oil-rich region.

    oil prices WTI futures Brent crude
    Цены на нефть выросли на фоне напряженности между США и Ираном

    Latest News

    09:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign agreement to establish Shusha Park

    Infrastructure
    09:54

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $72

    Energy
    09:51

    About 180 military personnel in S. Korea identified as involved in martial law bid

    Other countries
    09:32

    Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions

    Energy
    09:29

    Israel joins Board of Peace

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:27

    Iran's president says it will open nuclear sites for 'verification'

    Region
    09:02

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.02.2026)

    Finance
    08:55

    Trump, Xi expected to extend trade truce at Beijing summit

    Other countries
    All News Feed