Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $72

    Energy
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 09:54
    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $72

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.06, or 1.49%, to $72.2 per barrel, Report informs.

    April futures for Brent crude were traded at $73.12 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.13 or 1.65%, amounting to $69.78.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijani oil price Azeri Light oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 72 dolları keçib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $72

    Latest News

    09:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign agreement to establish Shusha Park

    Infrastructure
    09:54

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $72

    Energy
    09:51

    About 180 military personnel in S. Korea identified as involved in martial law bid

    Other countries
    09:32

    Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions

    Energy
    09:29

    Israel joins Board of Peace

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:27

    Iran's president says it will open nuclear sites for 'verification'

    Region
    09:02

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.02.2026)

    Finance
    08:55

    Trump, Xi expected to extend trade truce at Beijing summit

    Other countries
    All News Feed