Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $72
Energy
- 12 February, 2026
- 09:54
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.06, or 1.49%, to $72.2 per barrel, Report informs.
April futures for Brent crude were traded at $73.12 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.13 or 1.65%, amounting to $69.78.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
