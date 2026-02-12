Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.02.2026)

    Finance
    • 12 February, 2026
    • 09:02
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.02.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    69.76

    0.44

    8.91

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    65.02

    0.52

    7.60

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,077.60

    - 4.60

    736.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    50,121.40

    - 66.74

    2,058.11

    S&P 500

    6,941.47

    - 0.34

    95.97

    Nasdaq

    23,066.47

    - 36.00

    - 175.52

    Nikkei

    57,841.52

    190.98

    7,502.04

    Dax

    24,856.15

    - 131.70

    365.74

    FTSE 100

    10,472.11

    118.27

    540.73

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,313.24

    - 14.64

    163.74

    Shanghai Composite

    4,132.89

    2.63

    164.05

    Bist 100

    13,787.82

    - 9.22

    2,526.30

    RTS

    1,121.69

    12.74

    7.56

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1861

    - 0.0048

    0.0116

    USD/GBP

    1.3621

    - 0.0041

    0.0148

    JPY/USD

    152.7700

    - 0.6400

    - 3.6800

    RUB/USD

    77.3239

    0.0562

    - 1.4261

    TRY/USD

    43.6413

    0.0066

    0.6851

    CNY/USD

    6.9029

    -0.0083

    - 0.0861
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (12.02.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (12.02.2026)

    Latest News

    09:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign agreement to establish Shusha Park

    Infrastructure
    09:54

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $72

    Energy
    09:51

    About 180 military personnel in S. Korea identified as involved in martial law bid

    Other countries
    09:32

    Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions

    Energy
    09:29

    Israel joins Board of Peace

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (12.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:27

    Iran's president says it will open nuclear sites for 'verification'

    Region
    09:02

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.02.2026)

    Finance
    08:55

    Trump, Xi expected to extend trade truce at Beijing summit

    Other countries
    All News Feed