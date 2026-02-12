Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.02.2026)
Finance
- 12 February, 2026
- 09:02
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
69.76
|
0.44
|
8.91
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
65.02
|
0.52
|
7.60
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,077.60
|
- 4.60
|
736.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
50,121.40
|
- 66.74
|
2,058.11
|
S&P 500
|
6,941.47
|
- 0.34
|
95.97
|
Nasdaq
|
23,066.47
|
- 36.00
|
- 175.52
|
Nikkei
|
57,841.52
|
190.98
|
7,502.04
|
Dax
|
24,856.15
|
- 131.70
|
365.74
|
FTSE 100
|
10,472.11
|
118.27
|
540.73
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,313.24
|
- 14.64
|
163.74
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,132.89
|
2.63
|
164.05
|
Bist 100
|
13,787.82
|
- 9.22
|
2,526.30
|
RTS
|
1,121.69
|
12.74
|
7.56
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1861
|
- 0.0048
|
0.0116
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3621
|
- 0.0041
|
0.0148
|
JPY/USD
|
152.7700
|
- 0.6400
|
- 3.6800
|
RUB/USD
|
77.3239
|
0.0562
|
- 1.4261
|
TRY/USD
|
43.6413
|
0.0066
|
0.6851
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9029
|
-0.0083
|
- 0.0861
Latest News
09:59
Photo
Azerbaijan and Bulgaria sign agreement to establish Shusha ParkInfrastructure
09:54
Azerbaijani oil price in global market surpasses $72Energy
09:51
About 180 military personnel in S. Korea identified as involved in martial law bidOther countries
09:32
Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensionsEnergy
09:29
Israel joins Board of PeaceOther countries
09:27
CBA currency exchange rates (12.02.2026)Finance
09:27
Iran's president says it will open nuclear sites for 'verification'Region
09:02
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.02.2026)Finance
08:55