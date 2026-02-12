Iran's president says it will open nuclear sites for 'verification'

Iran is willing to open up its nuclear sites for "any verification" to prove it is not seeking to build nuclear weapons, as negotiations continue to stave off US military action, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Report informs via Financial Times.

Pezeshkian made the public pledge on Wednesday during a commemoration of the 47th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, but it was unclear whether it amounted to a concrete change to the country's current policy of allowing only partial inspections of its sites.

"We have announced time and again that we are not seeking nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian said during the ceremony. "We are ready for any kind of verification."

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been waiting for months to be allowed access to three crucial Iranian nuclear enrichment sites that Israel and the US bombed in June 2025, said Rafael Grossi, director-general of the IAEA, in an interview on Wednesday.

Changing its stance in the middle of the high-stakes negotiations would signal that "Iran wishes to embrace transparency, that they have nothing to hide, and so any rationale for new attacks would be questionable, at least", Grossi said.