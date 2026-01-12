Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss strengthening strategic partnership

    Region
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 18:39
    Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss strengthening strategic partnership

    Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed strengthening strategic partnership during a telephone conversation, Report informs.

    "We had an insightful phone conversation with H.E. Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Minister of Türkiye.

    Our conversation spanned various areas of bilateral and multilateral collaboration. We talked about the preparations for upcoming events, strengthening the Uzbekistan-Türkiye strategic partnership, and addressed both regional and global matters," Saidov wrote on X.

    The minister added that the Uzbek and Turkish Foreign Ministries will maintain strong cooperation to ensure the prompt and efficient execution of all agreements made between the two nations.

    Özbəkistan və Türkiyə arasında strateji tərəfdaşlığın gücləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib
    Узбекистан и Турция обсудили укрепление стратегического партнерства

