Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in civil aviation

    Foreign policy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 19:13
    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in civil aviation

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and Chief Commissioner/CEO of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Captain Daifallah Al-Farajat, discussed cooperation in the field of civil aviation, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan, posted on X, Report informs.

    "Ambassador Shahin Abdullayev met with Captain Daifallah Al-Farajat, CEO of Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission. During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation in civil aviation were discussed," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Jordan civil aviation Shahin Abdullayev
    Azərbaycan və İordaniya mülki aviasiya sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Иордания обсудили сотрудничество в сфере гражданской авиации

    Latest News

    20:04

    Venezuela says it has released 116 prisoners

    Other countries
    19:53

    Georgia expands education opportunities for Azerbaijanis

    Education and science
    19:45

    AK Party spokesperson: Türkiye doesn't wish for chaos in Iran

    Region
    19:27

    Armenia delivers protest note to Russia over Solovyov remarks

    Region
    19:13

    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in civil aviation

    Foreign policy
    18:55

    Barcelona receives offer of €60M for Ferran Torres

    Football
    18:39

    Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss strengthening strategic partnership

    Region
    18:16

    Ashgabat to host Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Foreign policy
    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US discuss cooperation in infrastructure and advanced technologies

    ICT
    All News Feed