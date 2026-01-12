Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in civil aviation

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and Chief Commissioner/CEO of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Captain Daifallah Al-Farajat, discussed cooperation in the field of civil aviation, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan, posted on X, Report informs.

