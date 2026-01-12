Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in civil aviation
Foreign policy
- 12 January, 2026
- 19:13
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, Shahin Abdullayev, and Chief Commissioner/CEO of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Captain Daifallah Al-Farajat, discussed cooperation in the field of civil aviation, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Jordan, posted on X, Report informs.
"Ambassador Shahin Abdullayev met with Captain Daifallah Al-Farajat, CEO of Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission. During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation in civil aviation were discussed," reads the post.
Latest News
20:04
Venezuela says it has released 116 prisonersOther countries
19:53
Georgia expands education opportunities for AzerbaijanisEducation and science
19:45
AK Party spokesperson: Türkiye doesn't wish for chaos in IranRegion
19:27
Armenia delivers protest note to Russia over Solovyov remarksRegion
19:13
Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in civil aviationForeign policy
18:55
Barcelona receives offer of €60M for Ferran TorresFootball
18:39
Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss strengthening strategic partnershipRegion
18:16
Ashgabat to host Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission meetingForeign policy
17:57
Photo