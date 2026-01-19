Azerbaijan, Chinese companies discuss joint aluminum production

Opportunities for expanding mutual cooperation and implementing joint projects in aluminum production were discussed between the Government of Azerbaijan and China's Wanji and Sunstone companies, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli met with the heads of the Chinese companies.

The companies' representatives were informed about Azerbaijan's favorable investment climate, the infrastructure created in industrial zones, as well as incentives and support mechanisms offered to investors.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the implementation of industry- and technology-oriented projects and is interested in long-term cooperation with foreign investors.

The meeting focused on expanding mutual cooperation and exploring opportunities for joint projects in aluminum production.

Wanji is one of the Chinese companies specializing in industry, transport, and technological solutions. It operates in the development of innovative products and services, improving production efficiency, and expanding cooperation in international markets.

Sunstone is engaged in the research, production, and sale of carbon materials (prebaked anodes) for the aluminum industry and is currently one of China's key exporters in this field.