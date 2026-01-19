Several killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul

Several ‍people were killed in a ‍blast in Afghan capital Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area, the ⁠Taliban interior ministry said on Monday, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

"According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed ‍and injured," Interior Ministry spokesperson ‍Abdul Mateen Qani ‍told ⁠Reuters, ‌adding that ⁠details ‍would be released later.

The ⁠Shahr-e-Naw area is home to ‌foreigners and is considered one of the most secure ‍areas in Kabul.