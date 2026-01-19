Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Several killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul

    Other countries
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 16:47
    Several killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul

    Several ‍people were killed in a ‍blast in Afghan capital Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area, the ⁠Taliban interior ministry said on Monday, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

    "According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed ‍and injured," Interior Ministry spokesperson ‍Abdul Mateen Qani ‍told ⁠Reuters, ‌adding that ⁠details ‍would be released later.

    The ⁠Shahr-e-Naw area is home to ‌foreigners and is considered one of the most secure ‍areas in Kabul.

    explosion Afghanistan injured
    KİV: Kabildə güclü partlayış olub, ölənlər var
    В Кабуле прогремел мощный взрыв, есть погибшие

    Latest News

    17:10

    NATO deputy secretary general to visit Baku

    Other
    17:06
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits social and cultural institutions in Addis Ababa

    Foreign policy
    17:05

    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on cooperation in financial sector

    Finance
    16:57

    Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel output

    Energy
    16:47

    Several killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul

    Other countries
    16:31

    Putin invited to join Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin says

    Other countries
    16:29

    President Ilham Aliyev honored with 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

    Foreign policy
    16:11

    Azerbaijan posts almost 5% increase in mobile communications revenues

    ICT
    16:06

    About 17M tons of cargo transported by rail in 2025 in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed