Several killed in blast in Afghan capital Kabul
Other countries
- 19 January, 2026
- 16:47
Several people were killed in a blast in Afghan capital Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area, the Taliban interior ministry said on Monday, Report informs via Al Arabiya.
"According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed and injured," Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told Reuters, adding that details would be released later.
The Shahr-e-Naw area is home to foreigners and is considered one of the most secure areas in Kabul.
Latest News
17:10
NATO deputy secretary general to visit BakuOther
17:06
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva visits social and cultural institutions in Addis AbabaForeign policy
17:05
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan sign memorandum on cooperation in financial sectorFinance
16:57
Azerbaijan sees almost 23% surge in diesel fuel outputEnergy
16:47
Several killed in blast in Afghan capital KabulOther countries
16:31
Putin invited to join Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin saysOther countries
16:29
President Ilham Aliyev honored with 2026 Zayed Award for Human FraternityForeign policy
16:11
Azerbaijan posts almost 5% increase in mobile communications revenuesICT
16:06