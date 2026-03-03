Azerbaijan celebrating Fire Tuesday

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Od Charshanbasi ("Fire Tuesday") - one of the most vibrant and symbolic days in the run-up to Novruz, according to Report.

Od Charshanbasi is the second Tuesday before Novruz, following Su Charshanbasi ("Water Tuesday").

In the worldview of Turkic peoples, fire has always symbolized sacredness and purity - a meaning that has endured through the centuries. The essence of Od Charshanbasi lies in the belief that fire, as a holy power, protects people from evil, cleanses them, and strengthens faith in the triumph of good.

On this special evening, bonfires are lit across the country, and people joyfully leap over the flames. According to tradition, jumping over the fire frees a person from misfortune and hardship. As on the other festive Tuesdays, delicious treats are prepared in homes, and hearths glow warmly in celebration.

Since ancient times, fire has been treated with deep respect and carefully guarded. Lighting a bonfire in a fortress once signaled an important event - a tradition vividly reflected in the epic Kitabi Dede Gorgud.

Many proverbs and folk sayings are connected with fire. It is believed that when approaching a hearth, one should greet it respectfully. If the flame smokes, a guest is said to be arriving from afar. If the wood crackles in the fireplace, it means someone is speaking about you.

Fire remains the central motif of all the Tuesdays leading up to Novruz, filling each week with warmth, light, and anticipation of spring.

This year, Yel Charshanbasi ("Wind Tuesday") will be celebrated on March 10, and Torpag Chershenbesi ("Earth Tuesday") on March 17.

Spring will officially arrive in Azerbaijan on March 20 at 18:45:53 Baku time - bringing renewal, hope, and the bright spirit of Novruz.