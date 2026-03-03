Serbian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation support

Serbia's Ambassador to Iran, Damir Kovacevic, has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of the embassy's staff from Iran, Report informs.

"We are truly grateful to brotherly Azerbaijan. I thank all Azerbaijani officials. We were warmly welcomed here. Our countries are brotherly nations, we have extensive ties, and today we witnessed this once again," the ambassador told journalists at the Astara state border checkpoint.

Meanwhile, five Serbian diplomats from the embassy in Iran were evacuated through Azerbaijan.