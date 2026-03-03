Serbian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation support
Region
- 03 March, 2026
- 09:06
Serbia's Ambassador to Iran, Damir Kovacevic, has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of the embassy's staff from Iran, Report informs.
"We are truly grateful to brotherly Azerbaijan. I thank all Azerbaijani officials. We were warmly welcomed here. Our countries are brotherly nations, we have extensive ties, and today we witnessed this once again," the ambassador told journalists at the Astara state border checkpoint.
Meanwhile, five Serbian diplomats from the embassy in Iran were evacuated through Azerbaijan.
Latest News
09:51
CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilitiesOther countries
09:47
Azerbaijani oil price up by over 9%Energy
09:46
IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, BeirutOther countries
09:45
Witkoff reveals details of Iran nuclear talksOther countries
09:35
Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpilesOther countries
09:34
CBA currency exchange rates (03.03.2026)Finance
09:33
IRGC strikes US military base in BahrainOther countries
09:24
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)Finance
09:17