Azerbaijan, WB discuss prospects of partnership in agriculture

Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the current state and future prospects of partnership in the water and agriculture sectors, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance.

Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev met with Sameh Naguib Wahba, Regional Director for Sustainable Development at the Europe and Central Asia region in the World Bank, and Rolande Pryce, WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

The meeting focused on opportunities to further develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank, the bank's ongoing and future programs in the country, and particularly the current state and prospects of partnership in the water and agriculture sectors.

Sahil Babayev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its partnership with the World Bank, noting that projects financed by the WB and the technical assistance provided play a significant role in the country's socio-economic development.

Touching upon priority issues in agriculture and irrigation, the minister highlighted that under the Competitive and Sustainable Agriculture and Irrigation Services project, the main goals are to increase productivity and sustainability, as well as to strengthen competitiveness across various value chains. The project includes improving irrigation systems, introducing climate-adapted and market-oriented technologies, modernizing agricultural practices, and implementing additional measures to ensure the sector's sustainable development.

For their part, WB representatives highly praised the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan and the socio-economic achievements of recent years, expressing interest in continuing the partnership in the future. They noted that projects implemented and planned in the water and agriculture sectors are not only aligned with sustainable development goals but are also crucial for climate change adaptation and improving welfare in rural areas.

The meeting also discussed cooperation opportunities in transport, logistics, and road infrastructure. Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening joint efforts in these areas to implement potential projects, enhance regional integration, and develop sustainable infrastructure.