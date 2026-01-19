Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman of Brazil's BTG Pactual in Davos

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 19:38
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman of Brazil's BTG Pactual in Davos

    On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Andre Esteves, Chairman of BTG Pactual, one of Brazil's leading investment banks and asset management companies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President Ilham Aliyev touched upon Azerbaijan's macroeconomic stability and fiscal discipline, as well as its long-term development strategy. He emphasized that the policies implemented in this direction have positively contributed to strengthening the country's position as a reliable partner in international financial markets.

    The head of state highlighted that leading international credit rating agencies have further upgraded Azerbaijan's credit rating, elevating it to investment grade with a positive outlook.

    Andre Esteves spoke about the global geographical scope of his company's operations and its experience working with institutional investors. He provided information on the investment approaches BTG Pactual applies across various regions.

    It was noted that preliminary discussions have recently been held between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and BTG Pactual regarding potential areas of cooperation and strategic priorities, with dialogue continuing on matters of mutual interest.

    During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on global economic processes, the current situation in international financial markets, institutional investors' approaches to different regions, the investment climate in emerging markets, long-term investment strategies, and mutual investment projects.

    BTG Pactual, established in 1983, manages assets exceeding nearly half a trillion US dollars.

    President Ilham Aliyev Brazil BTG Pactual meeting Davos Andre Esteves
    Photo
    Prezident İlham Əliyev Davosda Braziliyanın "BTG Pactual" şirkətinin sədri ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Давосе с председателем бразильской компании BTG Pactual

    Latest News

    20:10
    Photo

    Winners of Yuksalish Competition visit CIRPA

    Industry
    20:04

    Dozens missing after massive Karachi mall fire, 21 killed

    Other countries
    19:54

    At least seven killed in Kabul hotel blast

    Other countries
    19:38
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman of Brazil's BTG Pactual in Davos

    Foreign policy
    19:21

    Merz says he wants to meet Trump in Davos, 'avoid escalation' on trade

    Other countries
    19:04
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Ethiopian Prime Minister

    Foreign policy
    18:44

    Portugal heads to presidential runoff between socialist, far-right candidates

    Other countries
    18:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Chinese companies discuss joint aluminum production

    Industry
    18:09

    Marine cargo traffic in Azerbaijan up over 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed