    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss current cooperation and prospects

    Business
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 17:56
    Azerbaijan discussed with the World Bank the current state and future prospects of cooperation, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Economy.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and a delegation led by Sameh Wahba, the Regional Director for Sustainable Development at the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia region.

    During the meeting, the parties highlighted the socio-economic reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as steps taken to improve the business and investment climate. The importance of cooperation with the World Bank and the bank's institutional and technical support in this context was emphasized.

    The sides also exchanged views on projects being implemented between Azerbaijan and the World Bank and on other issues of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycan Dünya Bankı ilə əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Всемирный банк обсудили перспективы сотрудничества

