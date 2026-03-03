Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 09:24
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    79.62

    6.75

    18.77

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    72.60

    5.58

    15.18

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,386.20

    138.30

    1,045.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,904.78

    - 73.14

    841.49

    S&P 500

    6,881.62

    2.74

    36.12

    Nasdaq

    22,748.86

    80.65

    - 493.13

    Nikkei

    56,560.06

    - 2 290.21

    6,220.58

    Dax

    24,638.00

    - 646.26

    147.59

    FTSE 100

    10,780.11

    - 130.44

    848.73

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,394.32

    - 186.43

    244.82

    Shanghai Composite

    4,184.62

    18.56

    215.78

    Bist 100

    13,346.43

    - 371.38

    2,084.91

    RTS

    1,157.51

    16.38

    43.38

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1685

    - 0.0127

    - 0.0060

    USD/GBP

    1.3390

    - 0.0092

    - 0.0083

    JPY/USD

    157.3700

    1.3200

    0.9200

    RUB/USD

    77.4763

    0.4526

    - 1.2737

    TRY/USD

    43.9710

    0.0294

    1.0148

    CNY/USD

    6.8848

    0.0227

    - 0.1042
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (03.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (03.03.2026)

    Latest News

    09:51

    CENTCOM: US forces have destroyed IRGC command and control facilities

    Other countries
    09:47

    Azerbaijani oil price up by over 9%

    Energy
    09:46

    IDF launches simultaneous strikes on Tehran, Beirut

    Other countries
    09:45

    Witkoff reveals details of Iran nuclear talks

    Other countries
    09:35

    Trump says wars can be fought 'forever' with US stockpiles

    Other countries
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:33

    IRGC strikes US military base in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:24

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:17

    US reviewing reports of deadly strike on Iran school

    Other countries
    All News Feed