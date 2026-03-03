Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.03.2026)
Finance
- 03 March, 2026
- 09:24
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
79.62
|
6.75
|
18.77
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
72.60
|
5.58
|
15.18
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,386.20
|
138.30
|
1,045.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,904.78
|
- 73.14
|
841.49
|
S&P 500
|
6,881.62
|
2.74
|
36.12
|
Nasdaq
|
22,748.86
|
80.65
|
- 493.13
|
Nikkei
|
56,560.06
|
- 2 290.21
|
6,220.58
|
Dax
|
24,638.00
|
- 646.26
|
147.59
|
FTSE 100
|
10,780.11
|
- 130.44
|
848.73
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,394.32
|
- 186.43
|
244.82
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,184.62
|
18.56
|
215.78
|
Bist 100
|
13,346.43
|
- 371.38
|
2,084.91
|
RTS
|
1,157.51
|
16.38
|
43.38
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1685
|
- 0.0127
|
- 0.0060
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3390
|
- 0.0092
|
- 0.0083
|
JPY/USD
|
157.3700
|
1.3200
|
0.9200
|
RUB/USD
|
77.4763
|
0.4526
|
- 1.2737
|
TRY/USD
|
43.9710
|
0.0294
|
1.0148
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8848
|
0.0227
|
- 0.1042
