US reviewing reports of deadly strike on Iran school

The United States has begun investigating reports of mass casualties among primary school students in the Iranian city of Minab, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo said at the Security Council session on "Children in Conflict, Technology, and Education," Report informs.

"We are aware of reports of perhaps dozens of children killed as a result of a strike on an elementary school in the city of Minab, Iran. The United States authorities have announced that they are investigating these reports," DiCarlo informed the members of the Security Council.

On February 28, Iranian authorities released information that the US and Israel struck a girls' school in the city of Minab in southern Iran. According to the latest reports, the death toll stands at 165 people – the majority of them students, as well as parents and teachers. Moreover, 95 people were injured.