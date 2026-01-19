Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Ethiopian Prime Minister

    Foreign policy
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 19:04
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Ethiopian Prime Minister

    Leyla Aliyeva met with Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva conveyed greetings from the President of Azerbaijan and extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to visit Azerbaijan. The Ethiopian Prime Minister accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his highest regard for the Azerbaijani President.

    Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali praised Azerbaijan's rapid development and highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's foresighted policy and growing international authority, emphasizing the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors. He was also briefed on Azerbaijan's ongoing restoration efforts in the liberated territories.

    The meeting underscored Azerbaijan's successful hosting of COP29 in November 2024, which attracted significant international attention, and discussed the application of this experience for the upcoming COP32 Conference in Ethiopia in 2027. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of experience-sharing in this crucial area.

