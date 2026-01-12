Ashgabat to host Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission meeting

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    In 2026, the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan will be held in Ashgabat, Report informs, citing Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    This topic was discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ashgabat, Gismat Gozalov, on January 12.

    During the meeting, the sides also discussed present vectors of Turkmen-Azerbaijani relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

    Special attention was paid to the arrangement of visits at high and the highest levels, as well as meetings between the leaders and representatives of the two brotherly countries.

    The diplomats discussed preparations for events planned for the current year, including the successive meeting of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Ashgabat.

    During the meeting, the possibilities for developing cultural and humanitarian ties were also thoroughly discussed. It was noted that in the present year, the Days of Culture of Azerbaijan are planned to be held in Turkmenistan.

    The 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission was held in Baku on July 28, 2025.

    Aşqabadda Azərbaycan-Türkmənistan Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının iclası keçiriləcək
    Азербайджан и Туркменистан проведут заседание МПК в Ашхабаде в этом году

