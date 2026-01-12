Barcelona receives offer of €60M for Ferran Torres

FC Barcelona has received a very important proposal in the transfer market, Report informs via Fichajes.

The Catalan club has on the table an offer of 60 million euros from Aston Villa for Ferran Torres, a sum that requires careful analysis for a potentially impactful economic and sporting operation.

The proposal comes at a crucial moment for FC Barcelona, which continues to need financial stability without compromising competitiveness. This is no ordinary offer, and the club's management is aware that it could shape part of the planning for the upcoming season.

Aston Villa has decided to take a serious approach. The offer of 60 million euros is not just an inquiry but a firm proposal that shows the English club's total confidence in the player.

In the Premier League, they believe that Ferran Torres fits perfectly into their sporting project, both in terms of age and international experience. The intention is to make him a key piece in the attack and not just a rotational player.

Now, the ball is in FC Barcelona's court, as they must assess whether the offer compensates for the sporting loss.

Accepting the proposal would allow FC Barcelona to alleviate its financial situation and gain leeway to strengthen other positions considered a priority. The influx of 60 million euros would have an immediate impact on market planning.

Sportingly, Ferran Torres's departure would necessitate adjustments to the attacking rotation. The club would have to decide whether to rely on internal resources or turn to the market to cover his departure.