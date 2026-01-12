Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Barcelona receives offer of €60M for Ferran Torres

    Football
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 18:55
    Barcelona receives offer of €60M for Ferran Torres

    FC Barcelona has received a very important proposal in the transfer market, Report informs via Fichajes.

    The Catalan club has on the table an offer of 60 million euros from Aston Villa for Ferran Torres, a sum that requires careful analysis for a potentially impactful economic and sporting operation.

    The proposal comes at a crucial moment for FC Barcelona, which continues to need financial stability without compromising competitiveness. This is no ordinary offer, and the club's management is aware that it could shape part of the planning for the upcoming season.

    Aston Villa has decided to take a serious approach. The offer of 60 million euros is not just an inquiry but a firm proposal that shows the English club's total confidence in the player.

    In the Premier League, they believe that Ferran Torres fits perfectly into their sporting project, both in terms of age and international experience. The intention is to make him a key piece in the attack and not just a rotational player.

    Now, the ball is in FC Barcelona's court, as they must assess whether the offer compensates for the sporting loss.

    Accepting the proposal would allow FC Barcelona to alleviate its financial situation and gain leeway to strengthen other positions considered a priority. The influx of 60 million euros would have an immediate impact on market planning.

    Sportingly, Ferran Torres's departure would necessitate adjustments to the attacking rotation. The club would have to decide whether to rely on internal resources or turn to the market to cover his departure.

    Barcelona Aston Villa Ferran Torres
    İngiltərə klubu ispan futbolçu üçün "Barselona"ya 60 milyon avro təklif edib

    Latest News

    20:04

    Venezuela says it has released 116 prisoners

    Other countries
    19:53

    Georgia expands education opportunities for Azerbaijanis

    Education and science
    19:45

    AK Party spokesperson: Türkiye doesn't wish for chaos in Iran

    Region
    19:27

    Armenia delivers protest note to Russia over Solovyov remarks

    Region
    19:13

    Azerbaijan, Jordan discuss cooperation in civil aviation

    Foreign policy
    18:55

    Barcelona receives offer of €60M for Ferran Torres

    Football
    18:39

    Uzbekistan, Türkiye discuss strengthening strategic partnership

    Region
    18:16

    Ashgabat to host Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Foreign policy
    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US discuss cooperation in infrastructure and advanced technologies

    ICT
    All News Feed