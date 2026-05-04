Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan plans to increase GDP to $240B by 2030

Uzbekistan plans to modernize its economy to a model of technological and innovative growth by 2030, increasing its GDP to over $240 billion, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the official opening of the 59th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

"In recent years, the country's economy has attracted $150 billion in foreign investment. Thousands of modern enterprises have been launched. In the energy sector alone, thanks to investment projects worth $35 billion, we have increased electricity production one and a half times to 87 billion kilowatt-hours. Our economy (GDP - ed.) has increased from $50 billion to $147 billion," he said.

According to him, over the past decade, Uzbekistan has become one of the top five countries that have achieved the greatest positive changes in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

"By 2030, we intend to transition all sectors of Uzbekistan to a model of technological and innovative growth, increasing the economy's value to more than $240 billion. Our goal is to become an upper-middle-income country and completely eradicate poverty," the Uzbek president added.