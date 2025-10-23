Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayor

    Region
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 16:42
    Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayor

    Russia is closely monitoring the situation in Gyumri, where Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan has been arrested, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, responding to a question from News.Ru, Report informs.

    "Moscow is closely monitoring the situation in Gyumri, Armenia's second-largest city. Russia's 102nd military base, the Russian Consulate General, and a branch of Rossotrudnichestvo are located there. City authorities are actively developing cooperation with various regions of Russia," Zakharova said.

    According to her, Moscow values ​​Russian-Armenian relations and always protects all those who advocate for the traditionally close ties between the peoples.

    "As for the assessment of the detention of the city mayor (of Gyumri), this is undoubtedly an internal matter for Armenia. At the same time, we note that criminal cases were previously opened against the heads of Vanadzor, Berd, Goris, and other communities, and some were arrested. We hope that such trials will not lead to a separation of the judiciary from the people and a decline in trust in it, as the Armenian Prime Minister himself recently spoke about at the Armenian Democracy Forum," she added.

    According to Zakharova, all these issues are even more pressing given that Armenia is entering a new electoral cycle – the next parliamentary elections are scheduled for June 2026.

    On October 21, the Anti-Corruption Court remanded Gyumri Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan in custody for two months. According to investigators, the mayor and the chief architect of the city hall agreed not to demolish the illegal structure, which covers approximately 1,500 square meters on Garegin Nzhdeh Street, having received about $10,000 from the owner.

    Maria Zakharova Russia Armenia
    Video
    Zaxarova: Gümrüdəki vəziyyəti diqqətlə izləyirik
    Video
    Захарова: Москва следит за ситуацией в Гюмри после ареста мэра города

    Latest News

    17:38

    Ecuador appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

    AIC
    17:25
    Photo

    Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institution

    Social security
    17:17
    Photo

    Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-end

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:58

    Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026

    Finance
    16:46

    Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

    Incident
    16:42
    Video

    Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayor

    Region
    16:30

    Mirzoyan, Barrot mull Washington Accords

    Region
    All News Feed