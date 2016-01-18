 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Yukiya Amano: Relations between Iran and IAEA now enter a new phase

    We need the full cooperation of Iran

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Relations between Iran and IAEA now enter a new phase. We need the full cooperation of Iran". 

    Report informs, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano’s said in a statement.

    Amano went on to confirm that Iran fulfilled its certification guidelines, which includes a stipulation to limit the amount of uranium its government enriches, effectively halting its program.

    The strict sanctions imposed by EU nations and under the Obama administration on Iran’s key energy and financial sectors have resulted in declining revenues from oil, a sharp currency devaluation and significant increase in inflation to over 50 percent.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi