​Yukiya Amano: Relations between Iran and IAEA now enter a new phase

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Relations between Iran and IAEA now enter a new phase. We need the full cooperation of Iran".

Report informs, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano’s said in a statement.

Amano went on to confirm that Iran fulfilled its certification guidelines, which includes a stipulation to limit the amount of uranium its government enriches, effectively halting its program.

The strict sanctions imposed by EU nations and under the Obama administration on Iran’s key energy and financial sectors have resulted in declining revenues from oil, a sharp currency devaluation and significant increase in inflation to over 50 percent.