    White House: Trump has positive conversation with Putin

    • 29 December, 2025
    • 20:53
    US President Donald Trump had a new phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, Report informs.

    "President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine," reads the post.

    Uşakov Putin və Trampın söhbətinin detalları açıqlayıb – YENİLƏNİB-2
    Ушаков раскрыл детали разговора Путина и Трампа - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

