White House: Trump has positive conversation with Putin
Region
- 29 December, 2025
- 20:53
US President Donald Trump had a new phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, Report informs.
"President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine," reads the post.
