Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows Kyiv bunker for first time

    Region
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 10:39
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows Kyiv bunker for first time

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has for the first time revealed the bunker located beneath the Office building on Bankova Street in Kyiv, as well as his working office there.

    According to Report, Ukrainian media outlets said the footage was shared via a message on the president's Telegram channel.

    "This office, this small room in the bunker on Bankova - this is where the first conversations with world leaders took place at the beginning of the war. Here I spoke with US President Joe Biden, and it was here that I heard: ‘Volodymyr, there is a threat, you need to urgently leave Ukraine. We are ready to help with that.' And I replied that I need ammunition, not a taxi," he said.

    In the published video, Zelenskyy also walked through corridors decorated with patriotic posters.

    The Office of the President of Ukraine is located at 11 Bankova Street. The building was constructed between 1936 and 1939 on the foundation of a structure dating back to the 1870s.

    It initially housed the headquarters of the Kyiv Special Military District and later the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine.

    The architectural style combines elements of classicism and Ukrainian Baroque.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy bunker
    Video
    Zelenski ilk dəfə Kiyevdəki bunkeri göstərib
    app.type.
    Владимир Зеленский впервые показал бункер в Киеве

    Latest News

    11:17

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan has fought for its territory for many years and understands Ukraine better than other countries

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Plenary session of Milli Majlis begins, 10 issues on agenda

    Milli Majlis
    11:06

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Estonia

    Foreign policy
    10:55

    UK forms 70-person headquarters to send to Ukraine

    Other countries
    10:54

    Gold prices fall ahead of global trade news

    Finance
    10:51

    Samir Karimov: Risk management - integral part of business

    Finance
    10:39

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows Kyiv bunker for first time

    Region
    10:30

    Kazakhstan allocates approximately $2M for study, conservation of Caspian Sea

    Ecology
    10:24

    UN office in Azerbaijan publishes congratulations on Water Tuesday

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed