Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows Kyiv bunker for first time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has for the first time revealed the bunker located beneath the Office building on Bankova Street in Kyiv, as well as his working office there.

According to Report, Ukrainian media outlets said the footage was shared via a message on the president's Telegram channel.

"This office, this small room in the bunker on Bankova - this is where the first conversations with world leaders took place at the beginning of the war. Here I spoke with US President Joe Biden, and it was here that I heard: ‘Volodymyr, there is a threat, you need to urgently leave Ukraine. We are ready to help with that.' And I replied that I need ammunition, not a taxi," he said.

In the published video, Zelenskyy also walked through corridors decorated with patriotic posters.

The Office of the President of Ukraine is located at 11 Bankova Street. The building was constructed between 1936 and 1939 on the foundation of a structure dating back to the 1870s.

It initially housed the headquarters of the Kyiv Special Military District and later the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine.

The architectural style combines elements of classicism and Ukrainian Baroque.