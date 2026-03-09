US urges citizens to leave southeastern Türkiye amid security concerns

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    The United States plans to evacuate part of the staff at its consulate in Adana and has urged American citizens to leave southeastern Türkiye due to security threats, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.

    According to the US Embassy in Ankara, the State Department has ordered non-essential personnel and their family members to leave the consulate in Adana.

    "At the same time, American citizens in southeastern Türkiye are strongly advised to depart the region immediately," the embassy statement said.

    ABŞ vətəndaşlarını Türkiyənin cənub-şərqini tərk etməyə çağırıb
    США призывают американских граждан покинуть юго-восток Турции

