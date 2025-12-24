US to provide over $10.4M grant to Georgia's Defense Ministry
24 December, 2025
The United States government will allocate grants totaling more than $10.4 million to Georgia's Ministry of Defense, according to Georgian officials.
Report informs that Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a government decree approving the grants provided by the US government to the Defense Ministry.
The grants are aimed at strengthening Georgia's defense capabilities and improving its technical support infrastructure.
