    US to provide over $10.4M grant to Georgia's Defense Ministry

    Region
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 15:33
    US to provide over $10.4M grant to Georgia's Defense Ministry

    The United States government will allocate grants totaling more than $10.4 million to Georgia's Ministry of Defense, according to Georgian officials.

    Report informs that Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a government decree approving the grants provided by the US government to the Defense Ministry.

    The grants are aimed at strengthening Georgia's defense capabilities and improving its technical support infrastructure.

    ABŞ Gürcüstanın Müdafiə Nazirliyinə 10,4 milyon dollardan çox qrant ayırır
    США выделяют Министерству обороны Грузии более $10 млн

