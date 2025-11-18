US State Department official visits Georgia to discuss Trump Route

US State Department representative Jonathan Askonas is on a visit to Georgia, Report informs, referring to the US Embassy in Georgia.

"We are excited to welcome State Department representative Jonathan Askonas (Senior Advisor) to Georgia.

He is here for discussions about how Georgia can support the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a transportation route resulting from the August 8 peace summit between Armenia and Azerbaijan that was mediated by the United States. This morning Dr. Askonas visited the Sadakhlo border crossing, which was constructed and largely equipped through US support.

He will also meet with representatives of Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Government Administration, as well as representatives of international financial institutions," the embassy said in a statement.