Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    Region
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 17:55
    US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military says

    The US may soon resume attacks on Iran after preliminary coordination of an action plan with leaders of regional countries, Report informs referring to IRIB, citing the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces.

    "According to information received, the US has once again decided, having obtained approval from some regional countries, to resume military operations against Iran," reads the statement.

    Tehran warned that under this scenario, all US military facilities in the region will become targets for the Iranian army.

    US President Donald Trump plans to hold a meeting on September 22 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York with leaders or foreign ministers of the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

    Khatam al-Anbiya US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    "Xatəm əl-Ənbiya": ABŞ region ölkələrinin dəstəyi ilə İrana hücum edə bilər
    "Хатам аль-Анбия": США могут снова атаковать Иран при поддержке стран региона

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