US delegation led by Vance arrives in Yerevan

A US delegation led by Vice President J.D. Vance has arrived in Yerevan, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Jacob Helberg, who is part of the delegation, said on social networks.

According to Report, he shared a photo from the airport in the Armenian capital, writing: "Next stop: Yerevan, Armenia."

Vance is scheduled to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan this evening, after which the two are expected to make statements to the press.