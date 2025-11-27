Uraloglu: Construction of Zangazur corridor will be completed by 2030

Construction of the Zangazur Corridor will be completed by 2030, Türkiye"s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu told CNN Türk, as quoted by Report.

"Türkiye is an important link in the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route). At present, we are not able to transport the desired volume of cargo. However, we are increasing this potential every day through the routes via Baku, Tbilisi and the Caspian Sea. And the Zangazur Corridor will make a significant contribution to boosting capacity," the minister said.

Uraloglu noted that the Zangazur Corridor will become the shortest route connecting Turkic states and the Far East:

"Azerbaijan is laying a railway from Nakhchivan to the border with Armenia. The section from Horadiz to Baku is already close to completion. Both railway and road transport will operate along this route."