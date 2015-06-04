UN General Assembly adopts a resolution on IDPs and Refugees of Georgia

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ UN General Assembly approved a resolution on "Status of Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia."

Report informs citing the press service of the United Nations, it states about inadmissibility of "forced demographic changes" as a result of the conflicts in Georgia, where there are currently more than 262,000 IDPs.

The resolution was adopted with 75 votes "for", 16 "against" and 78 "abstentions" at a meeting dedicated to discussion of the issue "on the protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development."

"The General Assembly recognizes the right of return of all internally displaced persons and refugees and their descendants, regardless of ethnicity, to their homes throughout Georgia, including in Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region / South Ossetia", said in a resolution.

Delegates to the General Assembly stressed the need "to respect the property rights of all internally displaced persons and refugees affected by the conflicts in Georgia and to refrain from obtaining property in violation of those rights."

Assembly called for unimpeded access for humanitarian activities to all internally displaced persons, refugees and other persons residing in all conflict-affected areas throughout Georgia.