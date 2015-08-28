UN: Armenia's population will decrease to almost 2 million people by 2100

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to UN forecasts, the population of Armenia will drop to 1.7-1.8 mln people in 2100. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, this was announced by executive representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Armenia Garik Hayrapetyan.

"At present, the population of Armenia's de jure is about 3 million people, but de facto - 2.6-2.8 million people. UN projections based on data from the population census, which was conducted in the world in 2010, "- said Hayrapetyan at a press conference on Friday.

"The main reasons that lead to the reduction of the population are declining birth rates, migration, aging of the nation. Alarming is the ratio of working population to pensioners, which reached 2.4 in 2100 (5.4 - in 2015), "- said Hayrapetyan.