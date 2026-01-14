Ukraine to receive €90 billion loan over two years
Region
- 14 January, 2026
- 17:01
The European Commission (EC) has submitted a proposal to provide Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion for 2026-2027, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EC, wrote on X, Report informs.
"We all want peace for Ukraine. For this, Ukraine must be in a position of strength. Today we table our proposal for a €90 billion loan for 2026 and 2027. For a strong Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," reads the post.
According to Ukrainian media, €30 billion of the loan will be directed to supporting the country's state budget, while €60 billion will be used for military support.
