UK secretary of state for defence arrives in Yerevan
Region
- 05 December, 2025
- 14:46
British Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker has arrived in Yerevan to attend the opening ceremony of the Defence Attaché Office at the British Embassy in Armenia, according to the British Embassy in Yerevan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
Following Minister Doughty's visit in August, during which the intention to elevate relations between the UK and Armenia to a strategic partnership was announced, British Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker is in Yerevan today to open the first permanent Defence Attaché Office in Armenia, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.
The UK announced yesterday the appointment of Major Thomas Shorland Ball as the first resident Defence Attaché at the British Embassy in Armenia.
