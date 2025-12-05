Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    UK secretary of state for defence arrives in Yerevan

    Region
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 14:46
    UK secretary of state for defence arrives in Yerevan

    British Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker has arrived in Yerevan to attend the opening ceremony of the Defence Attaché Office at the British Embassy in Armenia, according to the British Embassy in Yerevan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    Following Minister Doughty's visit in August, during which the intention to elevate relations between the UK and Armenia to a strategic partnership was announced, British Minister of State for Defence Vernon Coaker is in Yerevan today to open the first permanent Defence Attaché Office in Armenia, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

    The UK announced yesterday the appointment of Major Thomas Shorland Ball as the first resident Defence Attaché at the British Embassy in Armenia.

    Britaniyanın müdafiə məsələləri üzrə dövlət naziri Ermənistanda səfərdədir
    Госминистр по вопросам обороны Великобритании находится в Армении

